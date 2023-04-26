William L. Hemler Jr., age 69, of Gettysburg, died Monday April 24, 2023, at his home.
Born Sept. 25, 1953, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late William L. Sr. and Joan (Sterner) Hemler.
Bill was a life member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg. He attended Gettysburg High School, served four years in the United States Air Force 1971-1975, obtained a bachelor’s degree in accounting, and retired as the director of payroll for PHEAA. His memberships included Gettysburg Moose, Gettysburg Legion, and Catholic War Vets.
He had a passion for music and playing guitar, and was known as DJ Wild Bill.
Bill is survived by his son, Matthew W. Hemler of Gettysburg; his daughter, Jennifer M. Hemler of Mechanicsburg; his partner, Judy Peck of Hanover; his love and mother of his children, Patricia A. Andreen of Mechanicsburg; his granddaughters, the loves of his life, Lilly and Kate; three brothers, David A. Hemler of Harrisburg, Stephen M. Hemler of Gettysburg, and Paul D. Hemler of Aspers; a sister, Diane M. Hewitt of Gettysburg; and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bill was a gentle soul and loved by all who knew him.
Bill has graciously donated his body to science, and has chosen to be cremated. Services will be held at a later date.
The family suggests donations to: Amedisys Hospice of York, 984 Loucks Road, Suite1, York, Pa 17404; St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 455 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg; or to the charity of your choice.
Condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.