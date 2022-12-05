Mindelle “Mindy” L. Naylor, age 56, of Dillsburg, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and close friends. She was born September 5, 1966, in Gettysburg, to Darlene M. Cooley of Biglerville and the late Ralph N. Bobo.
Mindy was a Class of 1984 graduate of Biglerville High School. She was employed as a special education para-professional at West Shore School District for three years. She was a member of Christian Life Assembly, Camp Hill, Pa. She was a member of the Biglerville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and the Bendersville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Mindy was a Penn State fan. She enjoyed cooking, baking, girls’ trip to the beach and her miniature dachshunds, Penny and Daisy.
Surviving is her daughter, Monica G. Naylor of Colonial Beach, Va.; her son, Matthew A. Naylor of Bellefonte; her grandson, Grayson A. Naylor; three brothers, Daniel G. Bobo, Stefan L. Bobo and his wife Lois, and Roger L. Bobo and his wife Krista, all of Aspers; her ex-husband, Gary A. Naylor of Biglerville; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her father.
Professional Services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, PA 17306.
Family will receive friends for a public viewing on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home, and Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Centenary United Methodist Church, 99 N. Main St., Biglerville, PA 17307, with the funeral service starting at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Shane Wilson officiating. A procession to Mt. Tabor Cemetery will follow the service.
Friends and family may express condolences at DuganFH.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mission Projects, c/o Christian Life Assembly, 2645 Lisburn Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
