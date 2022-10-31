Virginia A. “Pinky” Rosenberry, 77, of Fairfield, died Sunday morning, October 30, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born February 15, 1945, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Lottie Mae (Wiles) Adams. She was the wife of the late Robert M. Rosenberry who died April 16, 2021.
Pinky enjoyed life, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, sitting on the front porch and watching the birds.
She is survived by her three daughters, Tammy Wolf (Jim), Fairfield, Lisa Rosenberry (Troy Byers), Fairfield, Missy Taylor (Jimmy), Virginia; grandchildren, Sarah Trostel (Seth), Amanda Beltran (Jose), Jeremiah Funt (Brittany), Olivia Taylor; great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Skilar, Elijah, Jaxson, Sophia, Jameson, Everly, Lane; and her two sisters, Connie Clem (Dave), and Brenda Sites (Gary). Pinky was preceded in death by her son, Troy Rosenberry, who died Dec. 18, 1994.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove for their amazing support and care.
Funeral services for Pinky will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield, with Fr. Peter DiTomaaso officiating.
Burial will be in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Nov. 3, 2022 at the funeral home.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jim Wolf, Jeremiah Funt, Troy Byers, Isaiah Rosado, Seth Dworchak, Jose Beltran, and Jimmy Taylor. Honorary pallbearers will be Jaxson Weigle and Elijah Beltran.
