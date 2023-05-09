John Andrew Clemens passed away on April 27, 2023. Born December 22, 1956, he grew up in Mantua, Ohio, graduating from Crestwood High School.
John is survived by his daughter, Amanda Lynn Clemens and granddaughter, Cassidy Lynn Kotouc; stepdaughters, Christina Lee Gemmel, and Angela Marie Beiber (Gemmel); sisters, Carole Simon (Barry), Mary Alice Dixon (Rex), and Barbara Clemens. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Paul Clemens II.
John was a certified welder fabricator by trade. He loved to bowl, play pool, work on his Nova, and ride his Harley. After caregiving for good friend, Bonnie, John moved to Gettysburg in 2016. He worked for a healthcare company as a maintenance technician, overseeing 20 homes for the disabled. John could fix anything and was referred to as “Mr. Fixit.”
Services will be private.
Donations can be made to the VNA Hospice people of Hanover & Spring Grove.
Arrangements were handled by Brandenburg & Stein Funeral Parlor, 3045 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg.
