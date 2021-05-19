Joan M. (Groft) Stough, 76, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of the late Harold J. Stough, her husband of 28 years.
Joan was born Feb. 14, 1945, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Richard C. and Helen M. (Bolin) Groft.
Joan was a graduate from Delone High School, McSherrystown, Class of 1963, and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford. Joan enjoyed buying and selling antiques and loved her dogs, especially raising pugs. Joan loved to be around her family.
Joan is survived by a son, John E. Stough and his wife Shari of Hanover; three grandchildren, April Ambris and her husband Mario of New Oxford, Dustin Weese of Harrisburg, and Aimee Weese and her fiancé’ Brandon of Littlestown; six great-grandchildren, Makayla, Isaiah, Britton, Josiah, Cayden and Brooks; her twin sister Jean Groft and her husband Dick, two sisters, Pixie Wolfgang and her husband Edward, and Letty Gebhart and her husband Paul, all of New Oxford; one brother, Robert Groft and his wife Margaret of East Berlin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St., New Oxford, with Rev. Keith Carroll officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.