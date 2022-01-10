Dorothy “Dottie” Marie Nunemaker, 85, of Gettysburg, entered God’s eternal care, Thursday, January 6, 2022, at her daughter’s home with family by her side.
Born May 27, 1936, in Gettysburg, she was the wife for 43 years of the late James K. Nunemaker, who died July 11, 1999. She was the eldest daughter of 11 children of Mark and Betty (McCleaf) Smith of Gettysburg.
Dottie was a well-liked waitress at several restaurants in the Gettysburg area, Hoagie House, Texas Lunch and Distelfink, until opening a children’s used clothing shop out of her home so she could also care for her disabled husband.
Dottie was known for her sense of humor and fun-loving personality. She adored her grandchildren who affectionately called her “Granny.” When her mother required long-term care, she visited with her and other residents daily that she perceived as lonely or forgotten. Following her husband’s death, she raised two pit bull dogs she felt was a loving breed that had been unfairly labeled. Following their passing she was heartbroken and the sadness overwhelmed her for a long time.
Dottie’s favorite hymn was Amazing Grace as she joked she was sure she was going to need it! She lived her life energetically and purposefully as long as she was able; working hard, keeping active, providing for her family and keeping her home tidy.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Valerie J. Redding and husband Gerald of New Oxford, James A. Nunemaker and wife Donna of Gettysburg, and Troy D. Nunemaker and wife Barbara of Gettysburg; seven grandchildren, Miranda A. Lebo, Renee L. Nunemaker, Angel S. Cooley, Brandy L. Smith, Troy B. Nunemaker, Brandon D. Nunemaker and Serena M. Smith; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Jane Englebert and Sandra Landis; and three brothers, Donald Smith, Edward Smith and David Smith. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Dale Smith, Jacob Smith and Richard Smith; and two sisters, Ruth Smith and Nancy Smith.
Funeral services will be held at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 2 pm. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
