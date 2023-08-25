Robert F. Irvin, age 77, of York Springs, passed away August 23, 2023, at home. He was born May 7, 1946, in Orrtanna, to the late Harold P. and Lottie M. (Baker) Irvin.
Robert was an equipment operator for Aero Oil Company and retired from Oxford Township as a road master. He attended Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, a life member of the Bendersville Fire Company and South Mountain Antique Engine Association and was a member of the Sons of Ira E. Lady American Legion, Post 262, Biglerville. He was a past member of the Adams County Fish and Game and various tractor club associations.
Robert worked security for the Apple Harvest Festival for over 40 years and was a board member of the Upper Adams Jaycees. Known to many as “Junk Man Bob,” he was a collector of many treasures, including his antique tractors and milk bottles. He loved his grandkids dearly and loved taking them on golf cart rides.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce E. (Sowers) Irvin, with whom he would have celebrated 57 years of marriage on September 3, 2023; daughter, Jody Pritt and husband Todd of Orrtanna; son, Mark Irvin and wife Kathleen of York Springs; grandchildren, Elena and Marcus Pritt of Orrtanna, and Rosella, Aurora and Mark Irvin II of York Springs; and siblings, Carolyn Carey and husband Mike of Aspers, Jacob Irvin and wife Joanne of Gardners, and Brenda Kump of Gettysburg. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Nellie Beamer and Joann Frey; and brother, Donald Irvin.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Friends are invited to a visitation from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m. at Upper Bermudian Lutheran Church, 185 Ground Oak Road, Gardners, PA 17324, on Friday, September 1, 2023. Pastor Eric Snyder will officiate the service.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Grane Hospice, especially to caregivers, Lisa and Heather.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Oakside Community Park, 2880 Table Rock Road, Biglerville, PA 17307; or Ira E. Lady American Legion, 142 4th St., Biglerville, PA 17307.
