Samuel H. “Jim” Helsley, age 100 of Biglerville, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022 at his home. He was born Sunday, Sept. 25, 1921 in Harrisburg the son of the late Samuel H. and Bessie I. (Sheets) Helsley.
Jim was formerly employed by US Postal in Biglerville for 22 years. He had numerous part-time jobs after his retirement from the postal service. He was a member of Trinity Christian Fellowship in Biglerville, Ira E. Lady American Legion Post 262 in Biglerville, Biglerville Fire Company, Upper Adams Lions Club, Upper Adams Senior Citizens, Good Samaritan Lodge #336 F&A.M. in Gettysburg, Harrisburg Consistory and Shriners, National Rural Letter Carriers Association. He also served on the Centerview Cemetery Association Board in Biglerville. He delivered meals on wheels in the Upper Adams Area for over 40 years.
He served in the US Army during WWII on the USS Mt. Vernon, crossing the Atlantic 13 times.
His wife of 62 years, Nettie M. Sandoe, passed away in 2007. He is survived by two daughters, Brenda Konevitch of Harrisburg, Beth and husband Mark Groninger of Carlisle, one grandson, Danny and wife Kelsey Williams of State College, three great grandchildren, Lucy, Wendy and Oliver. He was preceded in death by eight brothers and three sisters.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main Street, Bendersville. Graveside services will be held Thursday, January 27 at 11:30 a.m. in Centerview Cemetery in Biglerville with Reverend Linda Summers officiating. Military honors will be provided by Adams County Allied Veterans.
The family greatly appreciated the 100th birthday celebrations that the Upper Adams community provided.
Memorial contributions may be made to Biglerville Hose and Truck Company and Upper Adams Lions Club. Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.