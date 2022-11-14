Erma I. (Deatrick) Ecker, 103, passed Sunday, November 13, 2022, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village at Utz Terrace. She was the wife of the late Frederick H. Ecker, who passed December 2, 1984.
Erma was born October 5, 1919, in Hampton, the daughter of the late David and Lorma (Dicks) Deatrick. She was a member of St. John’s Church in New Chester, and served for many years in the Hampton Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Erma enjoyed spending summers in Ocean City, Md., where she and Fred fished for flounder from their boat, Lil’ Toot. She was an avid Orioles fan, watching all their games on television. She loved spending time with family and had a knack for remembering everyone’s birthday. She was kind to everyone and will be greatly missed but fondly remembered.
Erma is survived by a daughter, Judy A. Miller and her husband Robert of New Oxford; three grandchildren, Diane L. Mezzanotte and her husband Louis of Laurel, Md., James R. Miller and his wife Jennifer of New Oxford, and Roger L. Miller and his wife Alexandria of Drexel Hill; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. She was predeceased by a son, Robert L. Ecker; and a sister, Mary Inskip Starner.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with her pastor, Rev. Douglas C. Hahn, officiating. Burial will be in Hampton Union Cemetery, Hampton. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Church, 2243 Hunterstown-Hampton Road, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
