Lee L. Kerns, 91, formerly of Littlestown died Sunday October 16, 2022, at his home in Waynesboro. He was the husband of Jane Mummert Kerns of Waynesboro. Born April 17, 1931, in Shermansdale, he was the son of the late Thomas H. and Mildred I. Myers Kerns.
Lee was a 1950 graduate of Littlestown High School and served four years in the Air Force during the Korean war. Lee had worked for Schindler Elevator in Hanover.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, is his daughter, Cynthia Hostetter; stepdaughter, Melissa Kephart; stepson, Michael Martin; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his three sisters, Doris Morgret, Janet Mayers and Louise Wantz. He was predeceased by his son Thomas Lee Kerns and brother Paul Kerns.
Lee attended Welty Church of the Brethren in Smithsburg, Md.
There will be a private graveside service at Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, with the Rev. Chris Thomas officiating.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 53 W. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
