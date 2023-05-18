Cecil D. Sandoe died on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, with his family by his side. He was the only child of David E. and Virginia (Mary) Sandoe, born at home on Saturday, November 25, 1933.
Cecil graduated from Biglerville High School in 1952. While in school, he was active in football, basketball and track. After he graduated, he started a small fruit market at the corner of Rt. 15 and Rt. 394, which his parents kept going for him after he was drafted in the Army on February 8, 1954. He served as battalion mail clerk in the 254th field artillery during the Korean War stationed in Germany.
When he returned from Germany in early 1956, he started the Sandoe’s Distelfink, which at first was his farm market and a soft ice cream stand with a variety of homemade sandwiches. Dutch Baked Ham and Beef, Ham and Pork Barb-B-Q all home cooked by his mother were just a few of the things, they had to offer. After a few years, he started the first Drive-In Bakery in the U. S. He turned it into a full line bakery featuring soft pretzels, donuts, and a complete line of breads, rolls, pastries, cookies and cakes, later adding wedding cakes.
He competed in several professional bake-off competitions. One being sponsored by the Pillsbury Company, and another held in Hawaii by the Pineapple Growers. It was attended by many professional chefs and bakers. Cecil placed third with his own creation of pineapple-apple surprise. All entries were prepared for a group of judges in Hawaii.
In 1955, Patty Reinecker became his next-door neighbor. She started working for him at Distelfink at age 15, and worked all through high school until she went to nursing school, coming home on weekends when she wasn’t working at the hospital to help out. She became the love of his life and they were married in December of 1962. They worked together until Distelfink was sold in 1979.
At age 32, he was appointed to the board of directors at the Biglerville National Bank and continued through all of the bank’s mergers up to PNC from which he retired after 40 years at age 72. He was active in the Gettysburg Travel Council, Chamber of Commerce, the Good Sam’s Club, the Gettysburg American Legion and the Elks Club. From 1980 until 1988, Cecil appraised property for the Gettysburg National Bank. In 1988, he and his wife Pat started Sandoe’s Mini Storage which is still in business today.
He would like to be remembered as a giving person who helped many people who were in need.
He enjoyed playing 500, Euchre, and bridge with friends, both here and in Florida where he and Pat have spent winters for many years. He was an avid New York Yankee fan and loved Penn State football. He also loved playing three card poker at the Immokalee Casino in Florida.
He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia A. (Reinecker) Sandoe; two sons, David C. and his wife Lori (Whiteman) Sandoe and granddaughters, Marissa and Abigail, and Mark E. and his wife Laura (Hoyer) Sandoe and grandchildren, Jessica and Nicholas.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Andrew Geib officiating. Private interment with military honors provided by Adams County Allied Veterans will be at Biglerville Cemetery.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.