Eugene V. “Ben” Fuhrman, 88, of Hanover, Pa., entered into God’s eternal care, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital following a motor vehicle accident.
Born Aug. 13, 1932, in Hanover, Pa., he was the son of the late Albert J. and Catherine M. (Livelsberger) Fuhrman. Ben was the loving husband of Ramona W. (Brillhart) Fuhrman who died Dec. 28, 2018, and with whom he shared 67 years of marriage.
Mr. Fuhrman was a member of Trinity U.C.C., Hanover, a lifetime member of the McSherrystown Home Association, lifetime member of the Parkville Fire Company, member of the Hanover Elks, and a member of the Hebron Masonic Lodge No. 465 F.&A.M., New Oxford.
Ben was a 1951 graduate of Eichelberger High School, Hanover, Pa. He served his country proudly as a sergeant in the National Guard from 1954 to 1955.
Ben retired from Caterpillar of York in 1989, after 35 years of service as a pipe fitter. He cared deeply for his community and contributed by being a Penn Township commissioner, South Western School Board member, a crossing guard for the South Western School District, a co-founder of the York Adams Little League Football Program, and volunteered in many other ways.
Eugene is survived by his children, Michael E. Fuhrman and wife Patty of Hanover, Pa., Lynn M. Angel and husband Andy of Park Hall, Md., Cindi A. Wellde and husband Michael of Ellicott City, Md., and Scott A. Fuhrman and wife Sharon of Barto, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Jenn Haugh, Megan Beatty, Abi and Zack Angel, Chris and Matt Wellde, Brooke Lesinski, and Tyler Fuhrman; eight great-grandchildren, Thomas, Rylee, Tanner, Mylee, Jhonny, Cali, Benjamin and Charlotte; siblings, Donald A. Fuhrman, Gary L. Fuhrman, and Janice N. Peck; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth R. Fuhrman and Richard B. Fuhrman.
Ben’s services will be private and for family only. Friends may view the service live streamed beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at www.kenworthyfh.com. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, 116 York St., Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, P.,a has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
