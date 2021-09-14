Sonja Yvonne Wildasin, 80: It is with sad hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beloved mother and sister on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
Born in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Clark H. and Pauline E. (Strausbaugh) Wildasin. She was the wife of the late Robert Chislett and the late Clyde L. Fuhrman.
Sonja is survived by a daughter, Carol A. Chislett-Swygart of Clayton, N.C.; a son, Duane R. Fuhrman of Hanover; three grandchildren, Aaron Fuhrman, Ben Swygart and Samantha Swygart; a great-grandson, Jackson Fuhrman; and two sisters, Sharon E. Myers and her husband Stephen, and Victoria W. Harman and her husband Larry, all of Hanover.
Sonja was a wonderfully kind, caring and generous woman, who was always willing to help family and friends. She also had an opportunity to help many others through her successful career as a new home real estate agent for J.A. Myers Homes.
She was charming, intelligent, energetic, hardworking and courageous. In her later years, she retired to Florida where she escorted many family and friends as an “unofficial tour guide” to the Disney Parks and many other Florida attractions.
A service to celebrate Sonja’s life will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Burial will be in New Oxford Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Red Cross, or the American Diabetes Association.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
