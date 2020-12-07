Tammy J. Wagaman, age 57, of Camp Hill, went to be with the angels and her father on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at UPMC Pinnacle Osteopathic Hospital in Harrisburg.
She was born Sunday, June 23, 1963, in Hanover, the daughter of Janet M. (Shildt) Wagaman of Bendersville and the late Kenneth E. Wagaman.
Tammy graduated from Biglerville High School in 1981. She attended Millersville University for one semester and HACC for three semesters. She then worked at the Gettysburg Hospital for 20 years. After the hospital, she became a flight attendant for Southwest Airlines until 9/11. She was now employed by Harrisburg Gastroenterology.
She loved animals. Tammy fostered dogs and babysat them. She also enjoyed cooking and going to the beach. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her 19-year-old Carin Terrier, Marcus, who passed away just four weeks ago. Now she can play with him in heaven.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brother, Greg K. Wagaman of Aspers; and aunts, uncles and many cousins.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, at Wenksville United Methodist Church, 2010 Wenksville Road, Biglerville, with Rev. Melissa Madera officiating. Interment will be in Wenksville Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Home, and at the church on Saturday from 2 p.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.