Ivan M. Bollinger Sr., 94, South Washington Street, Gettysburg, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
He was born May 15, 1927, in Harney, Md., the son of the late Allen and Emma Stonesifer Bollinger. Ivan’s wife, Mary Catherine Vaugh Bollinger, died in 2001.
Ivan was a longtime member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He was a veteran of World War II serving in the US Army in Germany. For many years he worked at Cole Steel Company in York, Pa., and EMACO in McSherrystown.
He was a former member of the Gettysburg Moose and Gettysburg Eagles. He enjoyed dancing, fishing, camping and traveling. But most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Ivan is survived by six children, Garry E. Bollinger and his fiancée Dawn Fogarty of Gettysburg, Steve A. Bollinger and his wife Linda of Temple, N.H., Daniel A. Bollinger of Detroit, Mich., Bonnie L. Huggins and her husband Ed of Gettysburg, Sue J. Bollinger of Gettysburg, and Ivan M. Bollinger Jr. of Gettysburg; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, and a brother, Arvin Bollinger of Littlestown. He was also a great-uncle to many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Sondra K. Bollinger; a daughter-in-law, Becky Riley Bollinger; four sisters, Doris Rock, Mildred Wallick, Gladys Bell, and Lucy Eyler; six brothers, Allen, Roy, Joe, Harold, Dennis and Paul Bollinger; and a niece her raised, Joan Koontz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 3, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery. There will be a viewing at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a favorite charity.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
