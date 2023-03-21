Martin M. Eck, age 35, of Gaithersburg, Md., passed away March 11, 2023, at home. He was born October 10, 1987, in Philadelphia to Matthew M. Eck and the late Dana Jo (Goetz) Eck.
Martin graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2008 and was a member of the IUP Alumni Association. In 2016, he earned an MBA from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. He loved spending time with friends, family, and his dog Max, listening to music, working on cars, Philadelphia sports, traveling, and spending time outdoors.
Martin is survived by his wife, Rachel J. (Wenk) Eck of Gaithersburg; father, Matthew Eck of Lake Harmony; brother, Russ Eck of Collegeville; father-in-law and mother-in-law, David and Emily Wenk of Gardners; brother-in-law, Ben Wenk and Amanda Smith of Aspers; maternal grandparents, Geoff and Joan Goetz of Sunset Beach, N.C.; and grandparent, Bennett Landsman of Riverton, N.J. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dana; and paternal grandparents, Catherine and Walter.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
At the request of the family, there will be no viewing. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, April 1, at Zion United Church of Christ, 22 Gettysburg Street, Arendtsville, starting at 3 p.m. Rev, Heather Kurtz will officiate services.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to The Friends of Father Judge High School, 3301 Solly Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19136, or the charity of your choice.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
