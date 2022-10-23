Thomas Kenneth Howard, M.D., of New Oxford and Hanover, passed away at Hanover Hospital on October 15, 2022, with his son and his wife beside him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Joan Howard, with whom he raised four children: Thomas Jr., (Lisa) of Royal Palm Beach, Fla.; Kelley (Richard and Grace) of Tampa, Fla.; Chrissy (Charlie, Morgan, and Tucker) of Livermore, Calif.; and Steven (Meredith, Shannon, and Bryn) of San Diego, Calif. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Virginia Northup of Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and many nieces and nephews.
Born on June 15, 1935, in Pittsburgh, Pa., Dr. Howard grew up in Garden City, N.Y. He is predeceased by his brothers, Chuck and Bruce Howard, and his parents, Edna (Bonie) and Charles Howard.
Dr. Howard was the first orthopedic surgeon in Hanover and founded Hanover Orthopedics, where he practiced for nearly 30 years and specialized in scoliosis and total hip replacements. After his graduation from Garden City High School, Dr. Howard attended Hofstra University for one year, earning an award for the highest grades in math, and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology from University of Delaware. Dr. Howard earned his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, where he received the Henry M. Phillips prize and the W.B. Saunders award for the student with the highest marks in the senior general examinations. Dr. Howard completed his internship at Philadelphia General Hospital and completed his orthopedic residency at Marquette University and Milwaukee County General Hospital, where he also served as an orthopedic instructor. He received his flight surgeon wings after graduation from the Naval School of Aviation in Pensacola, Fla., and served tours of duty as a flight surgeon at Pensacola Naval Base and Point Mugu Naval Air Station in California. Dr. Howard also served as the past director of staff at Hanover General Hospital and Elizabethtown State Cripple Children's Hospital.
As an avid cyclist, Dr. Howard participated in bicycle rides across Ohio, Maryland, Maine, Washington, and Montana. Dr. Howard was also a team doctor supporting disabled bike riders in the AXA World Ride in 1995 and Face Across America in 2000. In retirement, Dr. Howard and his wife biked, cruised and travelled to 28 countries and attended the Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia. Dr. Howard purchased 15 acres in the woods where he built “the cabin”— a place of family togetherness and a lifetime of memories. Dr. Howard was also an avid stamp collector. Most of all, Dr. Howard is remembered for enjoying being around people—those he treated, those he worked with, those he met along the way, all of his children’s friends, and those in his community. The family appreciates those who cared for him at Hanover Hospital and the Brethren Village in the days before his death.
A celebration of life will take place at First United Methodist Church, 200 Centennial Ave., on November 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. Family visitation will begin at 10 a.m., with a reception immediately following the service. There will be a private committal service with military honors.
Dr. Howard supported many causes including the Guthrie Memorial Library, First United Methodist Church, and organizations supporting the disabled, including World T.E.A.M. Sports, the Special Olympics and Wounded Warriors. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting one of these organizations. Also, please take a bike ride, read a book, or eat a handful of jelly beans in his honor.
