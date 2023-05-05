Sherrie Lynn Sanders, age 64, of Fairfield, passed away with family by her side on May 4, 2023, after bravely facing cancer.
Born on September 5, 1958, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Audrey (Six) Hess. She was the wife of Jeff Sanders, to whom she was married for 38 years.
Sherrie joyfully worked for many years as a classroom aide at Fairfield Elementary School, but her greatest passion was being a stay-at-home mother as she raised three daughters.
She enjoyed vacations to the beach, meals out with friends, soaking in the sunshine on the patio, and being Mimi to her grandson, who was her pride and joy.
In addition to her husband, Sherrie is survived by daughters, Megan (TJ) Remaley of Boise, Idaho, Mackenzie Sanders of Fairfield, and Madison Sanders and her fiancé Dylan Barley of Hallam; grandson, Layton Remaley of Boise; sisters, Diane (Kevin) Cavanaugh of Hanover, and Robin (Jeff) Caples of McSherrystown, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Donald Hess Jr.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m. at Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg, with light refreshments and fellowship following.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Sherrie may be made to the Gettysburg Hospital Foundation, 455 S. Washington St., Suite 11, Gettysburg, PA 17325, with “Cancer Patient Help Fund” in the memo line. Donations may also be made to Gettysburg Presbyterian Church.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
