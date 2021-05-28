Rev. Dr. Orville W. Nyblade, 94 of Gettysburg, died peacefully at home on Dec. 16, 2020 Born in Muskegon, Michigan, on Jan. 20, 1926, he was the son of the late Carl Frederick and Hilda Christine Nyblade.
A memorial service for Rev. Dr. Nyblade will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021, on the grounds outside the chapel of the United Lutheran Seminary, 61 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg, with Pastor Stephen Herr, Pastor Jay Eckman and Vicar Julia Jackson officiating.
The family suggests bringing your own lawn chair for the outdoor service.
