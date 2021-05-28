Alison Watts, Bermudian Springs Track & Field: Alison won the Class 2A long jump (16-8.75) and triple jump (36-10.5) at the District 3 Championships

Ryan Murphy, Delone Catholic Track & Field: Ryan won the Class 2A 300 hurdles in a school-record time of 40.52 and was second in the 100 dash at the District 3 Championships

Dante Elliot, Littlestown Track & Field: Dante won Class 2A titles in the high jump (6-6) and triple jump (45-3.5) at the District 3 Championships

Maddie Lehker, South Western Track & Field: Maddie won the Class 3A title in the high jump (5-5) at the District 3 Championships

Lillian LaBure, Bermudian Springs Track & Field: Lillian won the Class 2A 100 hurdles (16.30) at the District 3 Championships

