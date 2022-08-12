Keri B. Beam, 54, of New Oxford, entered into God’s eternal care on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her home.
Born on Sunday, May 12, 1968, on Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., she was the daughter of Richard D. and Nancy J. Smith Couzins of New Oxford.
A member of the Church of the Open Door in Westminster, Md., Keri enjoyed painting and cooking, and had a soft spot in her heart for all animals. She will be long remembered for being a loving and dedicated mother.
In addition to her parents, Keri is survived by three children, Sara Howard, and Caleb and Kiley Beam; and three brothers, David Couzins and his wife Gilda, Christopher Couzins and his wife Annette, and Todd Couzins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shining Stars Therapeutic Riding Ministry, by visiting www.shiningstarstr.org
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at St. Paul’s (Dubs) Church Cemetery, 1958 Dubs Church Road in Hanover with the Rev. Ray Shutt officiating.
