Richard Allen Hess, 58, of Hershey, passed away at UPMC Osteopathic Hospital on Feb. 22, 2021.
He was born on May 8, 1962, to the late Merle E. and Carmena L. Hess.
Richard was a 1980 graduate of New Oxford High School where he was a member of the chess club and the track team. In 2015, he received a degree from Kaplan Institute. Richard served four years in the United Stated Army.
He was preceded in death by his father, Merle, (2006), and his mother, Carmena, (2010). He is survived by a sister, Judith E. Taylor of Rohnert Park, California; two brothers, David E. of Hershey and Robert C. of Coatesville; two nieces; and five nephews.
In Richard’s honor, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
To view the full obituary, please visit centralpacremation.com.
