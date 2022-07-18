Francis S. Cool, 79, of Littlestown, entered into God’s eternal care on Monday, July 11, 2022, at WellSpan York Hospital. Born September 15, 1943, in Littlestown, Francis was the son of the late James and Burdella (Baker) Cool.
He was a high school graduate and a machinist.
Surviving are his sons, Russell L. Cool of Hanover, and Kelly J. Cool and Heather of McSherrystown; his grandson; his brother, Harry Cool; and his sister, Evelyn Hammer. Francis was predeceased by his siblings, Arthur Cool, Jane Fox, Ethel Berger, Alda Cool, Lester Cool and Howard Cool.
Memorial service is Wednesday, July 20, at 7 p.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Rev. Bonnie Whittier officiating. There is no viewing; however, the family will receive friends and relatives Wednesday 6-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment is private.
