Joanne M. Colkitt, 83, of Gettysburg, died peacefully on Saturday, May 21, 2022, surrounded by many family members.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late J. Fred and Edith A. Duschka Herr. A homemaker, Joanne was the loving wife of Roger J. Colkitt and they observed their 63rd wedding anniversary in September of last year.
She was a faithful member of Hanover Church of the Brethren.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Roger, are two sons, Frederick J. husband of Dee Colkitt of Paradise, and Kieth A. husband of Linda Colkitt of Gettysburg; a daughter, Edith H. wife of Daniel Kinser of Chesterfield, Va.; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer, Karen, James, Ruben, Ryen, Anthony, Cynthia, Sara, Courtney, Anton James, and Freddie; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Anthony Michael who passed away in August of 1962.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Joanne’s graveside service at Neffsville Brethren Cemetery, 60 Buch Ave., Lancaster, on Friday May 27, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Joanne’s memory to Hanover Church of the Brethren Memorial Fund, 601 Wilson Ave., Hanover, PA 17331.
The Buch Funeral Home, Lititz, is in charge of arrangements.
To send the family online condolences, please visit www.BuchFuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.