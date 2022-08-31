Philip R. Miller, 76, entered into rest Monday Aug. 29, 2022 at his home. He would have celebrated 50 years of marriage with Shirley A. (Pifer) Miller on Oct. 28, 2022.
A viewing will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at Pleasant Hill Brethren Church 9002 Orchard Road, Spring Grove. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 6, at the church with Elder Glenn Miller officiating. Burial will follow the service, in the church cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., West York, is assisting with the arrangements.
Mr. Miller was born June 9, 1946 in Spring Grove, a son of the late Samuel A. and Margaret I. (Messersmith) Miller. He was a graduate of Spring Grove Senior High School and was employed in construction. He loved the Lord and served as a minister and elder at Marsh Creek Independent Brethren until his death. In addition to church work and spending time with his family, Philip greatly enjoyed the outdoors and was skilled in trapping, hunting, and fishing.
Philip is survived by his wife; children Daniel P. Miller and his wife Tracy, Andrew B. Miller and his wife Robin, Esther M. Witmer and her husband Samuel, Lois A. Sell and her husband Jeremy; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandson. He was one of 13 children and is survived by his brothers and sisters Joyce Gable and her husband Harold, Arthur Miller and his wife Barbara, Judith Churchfield and her husband George, Brenda Hunt, Flo Wray and her husband Leland, Esther Fuhrman, John Miller and his wife Michele, Glenn Miller and his wife Christine, nieces, nephews, and loving extended family. He was preceded in death by sisters and brothers Harold Miller, Deloris Kessler, Jean Miller, and Dale Miller. Also two brothers-in -law, Dale Fuhrman and Robert Hunt.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Helps.
