Aldaus O. Gochenauer, age 91, of Spring Grove, formerly of Bendersville, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at his home. He was born Saturday, Aug. 3, 1929, in Bendersville, the son of the late Leroy G. and Arlene E. (Shepard) Gochenauer.
Aldaus graduated from Biglerville High School in 1948. He was formerly employed by Cadbury Beverages, formerly Duffy Motts for 17 years. He, along with his brother Maynard, had a masonry business for many years. He was a member of Bendersville United Methodist Church. He was a life member of the Bendersville Community Fire Company.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mary Ellen (Orner) Gochenauer. He is also survived by two daughters, Elaine E. Sanchez of Oak Ridge, Tenn., and Jane L. Peifer of Spring Grove; one son, Steven B. Gochenauer of York; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; five sisters, Audrey Showers of Bendersville, Byrl Gates of Gettysburg, Arliss Black of Biglerville, Mardell Anderson of Aspers, Gloria Patterson of Bendersville, and June Ayers of Gettysburg; and one brother, Richard Gochenauer of New Oxford. He was preceded in death by one sister Boneta Fair; and brothers, Maynard, Gordon and George.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 12, in the Bendersville Cemetery, 126 Church St., Bendersville, with Rev. Melissa Madera officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
