Glenn M. Musselman Jr., 96, Orrtanna Road, Cashtown, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at his home.
He was born June 26, 1926, in Cashtown, the son of the late Glenn M. and Blanche Minter Musselman Sr. Glenn is survived by his wife of 71 years, Miriam Keeney Musselman.
Glenn was a lifelong member of Flohr’s Lutheran Church in McKnightstown. He attended Gettysburg High School. Following school he founded and operated Musselman Flower Shop and Greenhouses. He served in the US Army from 1950 until 1952, and then returned to his business. In 1976, he formed a partnership with his son, David, Musselman Wholesale Foliage. He exited the wholesale partnership when he sold it to Dave in 1992. Glenn operated the flower shop for another 10 years, until his retirement in 2002.
He was a member of the Cashtown Lions Club and the Susquehanna Bonsai Club. He enjoyed plants and flowers which he grew even after his retirement. Glenn also liked to travel, taking many trip around the world with his wife. His hobbies included oil painting and Bonsai trees.
In addition to his wife, Glenn is survived by a daughter, Debra M. Harvey and her husband Lawrence of Shillington, Pa.; and a son, David Musselman and his wife Susan of Cashtown; six grandchildren, Aimee Rohrbach and her husband Jay, Andrew Musselman and his wife Debra, Ashlee Kunkel and her husband Ryan, Alison Eberle and her husband Jay, Adam Musselman and his wife Kate, and Mark Harvey and his wife Marjon; 11 great-grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Kathryn Wells of Tryon, N.C. He was predeceased by a sister, Jean Morgan.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Flohr’s Lutheran Church, McKnightstown, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dennis Probst officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Online obituary and condolences are available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
