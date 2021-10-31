William E. Miller, age 79 of Gettysburg, died Oct. 28, 2021 at home. He was born July 22, 1942 in York Springs, son of the late Merle E. and Irene G. Miller. He was widowed by his wife, Nila M. (Megonnell) Miller in 2016.
William was the Operations Manager for Kinney Shoes and Woolworths and was a member of the York Springs United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his sons, Bradley L. (Dorothy) Miller of Alto, Texas and Joey C. (Michelle) Miller of Bear Creek Township; grandchildren Eric S. Miller, Stephanie A. Pruitt and Andrea N. Miller; great-grandchildren Autumn S. Miller, Isabella A. Miller, Carter S. Miller, Noah A. Miller and Owen L. Pruitt and sisters, Geraldine Miller of York and Janet Keese of Biglerville.
Professional services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 S. Main Street Bendersville where funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 with Pastor Trisha Guise officiating. A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service. William will be laid to rest at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.