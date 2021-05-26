Jared E. Basehoar, 35, of Littlestown, died Monday, May 24, 2021, at Hershey Medical Center as a result of an accident near his home.
Born May 27, 1985, in Hanover, Jared is the son of Millard E. and Deborah K. (Cool) Basehoar of Littlestown.
Jared was a 2002 Littlestown High School graduate and was a self-employed farmer.
In addition to his parents, Jared is survived by his three children, Bailey Hess, Grant Basehoar and Trenton Basehoar, all of Littlestown; his sister, Breanne Ruhlman and Jesse of Littlestown; his maternal grandfather, Harold Cool and Martha of Littlestown; his paternal grandmother, Jacqueline Basehoar, formerly of Littlestown and currently of Oklahoma; and his former wife, Kaitlyn (Heindel) Basehoar. Jared was predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Agnes Cool; and his paternal grandfather, Charles Millard "Leroy" Basehoar.
Jared was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, Spring Grove. He loved hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles and fixing things.
Memorial service is private with Brother Jett King officiating.
Contributions in Jared's name may be sent to his church at 1595 Jefferson Road, Spring Grove, PA 17362.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.