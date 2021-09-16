Alvin L. Spangler, 85, of Littlestown, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of Shirley (Netro) Spangler of Littlestown.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Marie (Oskolkoff) Spangler, who died in 1976, and his second wife, Margie (Hart) Spangler, who died in 1996.
Born October 12, 1935, in Kingsdale, Alvin was the son of the late Earl and Ruth (Harmon) Spangler. He was a 1953 Littlestown High School graduate and was retired from Maitland Brothers of Littlestown after over 40 years of employment.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his sons, Daniel Spangler of Hanover, Samuel Spangler of Fleetwood, and Mark Spangler of Littlestown; his daughter, Julie Spangler of Frederick, Md.; his stepsons, Leonard and Timothy Strickland and Jimmy Clingan; his stepdaughters, Donna Scott, Dianna Sierra and Debi Weller; his six grandchildren; numerous step-grandchildren; and several step-great-grandchildren. Alvin was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
He enjoyed farming, his animals, his John Deere tractors and spending time with his family.
Funeral service is Monday, September 20, at 11 a.m., at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with Pastor Garry Sheaffer officiating. Viewing is one hour prior to service time Monday at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
Contributions in Alvin’s name may be sent to the charity of one’s choice.
