Sandra “Sandy” Lee Baker, 78, of Hanover, entered God’s eternal care, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at UPMC Hanover.
Born October 5, 1943, in Hanover, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Grover C. and Lillian L. (Hershey) Hansford. Sandy was the loving wife of Charles T. Baker Sr. with whom she spent 25 years of marriage until his death July 12, 2009.
Sandy attended Eichelberger High School in Hanover, Pa. She was a homemaker.
Sandy enjoyed spending time with her family, painting, sewing, cooking, baking, canning, knitting, crocheting, and making quilts.
She made prayer shawls for local organizations that helped to provide aid to others in need.
Another pastime Sandy loved was getting to travel all over the US with her husband Charles while he was a truck driver.
In addition to her creative arts and community service, she loved animals and their companionship.
Sandy is survived by her stepson, Charlie T. Baker Jr.; three step-grandchildren, Dustin Baker, Michele (Baker) Bowden, and Briana (Baker) Thibault; and two step-great-grandchildren, Ava-Lou Bowden and Remi Bowden. She also leaves behind her siblings, Andy Hansford and wife Kathy, Randy Hansford and wife Deborah, Neale Hansford and wife Sherri, Mandi Smith and husband Dave, and Candi Maloney and husband Tom. Sandy leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Sandy’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to caregiver Samantha Warner for the exceptional care she provided to Sandy during her time of illness.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Sandy’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, online at stjude.org, or by telephone at 800-608-3023.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, PA 17331, is assisting with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.