Betty Louise Bancroft, 91, Eagles Trail, Fairfield, died Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the Waynesboro Hospital.
She was born June 1, 1930, in Walkersville, Md., the daughter of the late Ray M. and Edna B. Wilhide Baugher. She was the wife of 57 years to the late Oran Lawrence Bancroft who died in 2007.
She was the beloved mother to Kitty M. Eader of Damascus, Md., Carol A. Bancroft of Westminster, Md., and David L. Bancroft of Fairfield. She was predeceased by a daughter, Faye E. Bancroft. Betty, the oldest of nine children, is survived by one sister, Lily P. Crebbs. Betty will also be very missed by eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
