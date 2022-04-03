Larry William Herring, WR3J, a longtime electronics professional and amateur radio enthusiast, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2021, at Arden Courts, Pikesville, Maryland. He was 73. Larry was born in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, on March 9, 1948, and grew up in Orrtanna, Adams County. Larry resided in Dallas, Texas, for over 50 years.
Larry was the son of the late John W. and Betty J. Herring. He was preceded in death by a brother, Rodney Lee Herring. He is survived by his sister, Sheirazada (Sheri) Mutreja and her husband, Pankaj, and one niece, Shivani Mutreja, all of Baltimore County, Maryland.
In his early teen years, Larry developed a keen interest in electronics. He graduated Gettysburg High School in 1966. After attending college at the University of Kansas at Lawrence, Larry pursued a successful career in electronic technology. He first worked at Showco Inc. in Dallas and then started Southwest Digital Inc. with some friends and served as a professional consultant in electronic technology, telephony and computer services. He was an entrepreneur, inventor, and worked on some of the first smart houses.
Larry’s major avocation of amateur radio became a lifelong hobby. An early member of the Adams County Amateur Radio Society (ACARS), Larry learned Morse code, radio theory and operations. Walter Lane, photographer and Charles Kranias, restaurateur, led after-school classes in Gettysburg. After passing the required radio exams, Larry obtained his first call sign of KN3RND. Later, Larry attained the highest certification level for an amateur radio operator and received his WR3J call sign.
Active in several Dallas area radio clubs, Larry shared his abundant knowledge and skills as an FCC certified test examiner in the amateur radio service. Larry mentored individuals of all ages in amateur radio practices, and many became licensed operators. Larry made many friendships in the amateur radio community and in the north Texas electronics industry. He was also active in the Love Field West Neighborhood Crime Watch Association and was a weather watcher. Larry retired in 2019. His presence, mentoring and friendship are sorely missed by his friends and colleagues.
The Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg.
Now a Silent Key (SK), Larry will be fondly remembered by many.
Donations may be made in Larry’s memory to:
- Adams County Amateur Radio Society (ACARS)
- Alzheimer’s Association
- Your local feline rescue group
- Your local Hospice
