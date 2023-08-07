Wilson Harry Harman, age 80, Biglerville, passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023, at York Hospital. He was born October 2, 1942, in Gettysburg, as the son of the late Luther Charles and Kathryn Agnes (Seymore) Harman.
Wilson graduated in the Class of 1962 from Biglerville High School. Wilson proudly served in the Marine Corp, later he became a sergeant and served during the Vietnam War. He retired from Harley Davidson, after working in many positions for over 37 years.
He was a member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church and VFW in Gettysburg and American Legion Post #262 in Biglerville. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, coaching softball, being outdoors, enjoyed his koi pond, spending time with his family, and his cats, Scooter and Shadow.
Wilson is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rae Theresa (Deardorff) Harman of Biglerville; two daughters, Theresa Barshinger and her husband Brad of Dover, Pa., and Shawna Harman of Biglerville; son, Christopher Harman and his wife Gretchen of East Berlin; brother, Luther Harman and his wife Judy of Aspers; seven grandsons, Troyer, Samuel, Caleb, Micah, Levi, Jacob, and his special grandson, Noah. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Annalee Constable and Shirley Mummert.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville.
A Mass of Christian Burial service will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353, with Rev. Dominic DiBiccaro officiating. Procession will follow to Biglerville Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by Adams County Allied Veterans.
The family wishes to thank the ICU team at York Hospital for the marvelous care they gave to Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Wilson’s memory to Vietnam Veterans of America online at https://vva.org/donate.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
