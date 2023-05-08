Michael A. Byers, 42, passed Sunday, April 30, 2023, at his home.
Michael was born November 10, 1980, in Hanover, the son of Larry L. Byers of Abbottstown, and the late Sharon L. (Alwine) Byers.
Michael is survived by two daughters, Chloe A. Byers and Michaela S. Byers, both of New Oxford; his father and stepmother, Larry and Sue Byers of Abbottstown; and a brother, Matthew Byers.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Freedom Valley Worship Center, 3185 York Road, Gettysburg. The family requests that those attending the service wear purple.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.