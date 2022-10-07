Ralph H. Arendt Jr., 79, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 30, 2022, at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, Pa 17325. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Andrew R. Geib. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born August 21, 1943, in Harrisburg, he was a son of the late Ralph H. Arendt Sr., and Marrietta J. (Warner) Arendt.
He was employed as a truck driver for several years with Markey Trucking in Red Lion until his retirement.
An avid collector of Japanese artwork and figurines, he also collected various antiques. He enjoyed shaping bonsai trees, attending jazz concerts and playing cribbage with his son. In addition, Mr. Arendt proudly served in the United States Air Force.
Mr. Arendt is survived by three sons, Christopher Arendt and wife Diane of East Berlin, David Arendt of Florida, and Scott Arendt of San Jose, Calif.; two daughters, Andrea Pankey of Rockford, Ill., and Tonya Arendt of Rapid City, S.D.; grandson, Zach Arendt, and other grandchildren; his sister, Denise Lambright of Gettysburg; stepchildren, Chiffon King, and Kimberly Murray; and niece, Buffy Baker. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Arendt.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
