Verna Thelma Gesell Price, 86, of Hanover, Pa., formerly Hampstead, Md., and Baltimore, Md., entered God’s Eternal Care on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at The Gardens of Gettysburg. She was the devoted wife of 53 years of the late Maurice M. Price III, who passed away Sept. 7, 2015.
Born March 8, 1936, in Baltimore, Md., Verna was the eldest daughter of the late Vernon T. Sr. and Hilda F. (Arther) Gesell. She was a 1954 graduate of Catonsville High School and attended Villa Julie College.
Verna worked as a sales clerk with Peck and Peck women’s clothiers and Stieff Silver, as a teller with Equitable Bank and Carroll County Bank, and retiring as a business inquiry representative after 16 years of service with AT&T.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynda Price Bohager and her husband Bernard “Bert” of Hanover, Pa.; one grandson, SSgt. Foster B. Bohager, USAF, stationed in Guam; her sister, Doreen P. Raver and husband Gary of Westminster, Md.; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Louis and Shirlee Price of Towson, Md.; friends Phil and Wendy Hagerman of Hanover, Pa.; along with nephews and nieces.
In addition to her husband and parents, Verna was preceded in death by her brother, V. Thomas “Tommy” Gesell II; and brother-in-law, Davis B. Price.
She was a member of Hanover First Church of God. After retirement, Verna volunteered at Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES) and Visiting Nurses Association (VNA). She was an avid reader, enjoyed attending high school reunions, thrived being active in church work, and loved singing as a second soprano at church in choirs and as a soloist.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing in celebration of Verna’s life on Friday, January 27, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m., with Chaplain Lynda Price Bohager officiating at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344. Interment to follow at Annunciation BVM Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNA of Hanover & Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331; or to Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services, 5865 Hanover Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
