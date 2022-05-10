Clyde A. Boyer, age 77, of Arendtsville, passed away May 10, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born September 6, 1944, in Biglerville, a son of the late Fred and Mary (Monn) Boyer. Clyde was widowed by his wife, Darlene C. (Ruble) Boyer.
Clyde was a supervisor for PPG, a US Air Force veteran and enjoyed hunting and woodworking, but most of all loved spending time with his granddaughters.
He is survived by his daughter, Annette Boyer of Cocoa Beach, Fla.; son, Mark Boyer and wife Michelle of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; granddaughters, Ella and Grace Boyer; and sister, Betty Jo Nornhold of Cocoa, Fla. Clyde was preceded in death by his brothers, Ronald and Donald Boyer.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Viewing will be private at the convenience of the family. Friends are invited to a graveside burial service at Bendersville Cemetery on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Wild Turkey Foundation.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
