Janet A. (Nield) Kozlowski, 82, died Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at The Brethren Home Community in New Oxford. She was the wife of the late Richard P. Kozlowski, her husband of 57 years, who died on March 18, 2016.
Janet was born November 5, 1938, in Bridgeport, Conn., the daughter of the late Thomas and Marjorie P. (Wilhelmy) Nield.
Janet was a member of Emory United Methodist Church, New Oxford, and a former member of the Gettysburg Woman’s Club. She was a volunteer with the Adams County Election Board in New Oxford, New Oxford Library and Gettysburg National Park. Janet worked for the federal government with the SSA for over 25 years in their Awards Division. She was a devoted grandmother to her beloved Max.
Janet is survived by a daughter, Elena G. Kozlowski of Millsboro, Del.; a son, Stefan N. Kozlowski of Bethesda, Md.; a grandson, Max O. McCullough of Phoenix, Md.; a brother, Firth E. Nield, and a niece, Laura Nield, both of Fairfield, Conn.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at noon at Emory United Methodist Church, 35 Center Square, New Oxford, with Rev. Erin Wheeler officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
