Agnes Waters Applewhite, 93, of Washington, D.C. passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at Brookside Village in the Brethren Home, New Oxford, Pa.
She was born March 20, 1928 in Portage, Pa. Her husband John R. Applewhite died in 2004.
Agnes was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was a graduate of Georgetown University School of Nursing. For many years she was a nurse in the D.C. area. She also enjoyed her time in Washington, the social, cultural, and political aspects of the city.
Mrs. Applewhite is survived by a daughter, Jeanne M. Fogas and her husband Allie of Gettysburg, Pa.; a sister, Sister Gloria Clappercon of St. Louis, Mo.; and a number of cousins. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Jessica A. Fogas-Diehl.
A graveside funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery at 1 p.m. with Fr. Daniel Mitzel officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Citizens Fire Company, Gerome Guise Fund, 100 Chestnut St., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
