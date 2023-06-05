Cynthia G. Rice, 69, of Gettysburg, died Saturday, June 3, 2023, at her home. She was the wife of Brian L. Rice for 48 years.
Born May 16, 1954, in Baltimore, Md., Cynthia was the daughter of the late August S. and Elizabeth Mary (Van Lill) Grove.
She obtained her master's degree in psychology from Loyola College of Baltimore. She was a home school mother.
Surviving in addition to her husband, are her children, Pastor Matthew J. Rice and Faith of Gettysburg, David L. Rice and Mindy of Littlestown, and Christina M. Reese and Michael of Prospect Harbor, Maine; and her seven grandchildren.
Cynthia was a member of First Baptist Church of Gettysburg.
Funeral services are private with her son officiating. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover.
Memorials in Cynthia's name may be sent to Worldwide Proclamation, P.O. Box D, Nazareth, PA 18064.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.