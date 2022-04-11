Kathleen “Kitty” Louise Kuhn, age 86, of Bendersville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family in Bendersville. She was born April 21, 1935, in Fairmont, West Virginia, as the daughter of the late Wayne R. and Helen L. (Saurborn) Byerly.
Kathleen graduated in the Class of 1953 from Biglerville High School. She was a bookkeeper for 55 years for H.D. Pitzer in Aspers. In her spare time, Kitty enjoyed listening to music, reading and learning about history and being around cats.
Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Carolyn L. Wagner and her husband John of Arendtsville; two sons, Daniel A. Kuhn and Lewis G. Kuhn, both of Bendersville; two sisters, Mary Nardiello of Orchard Park, N.Y., and B. Diane Pettit of N.C.; brother, Wayne “Rick” R. Byerly II of East Berlin; two grandchildren, Jess Wagner and Vanessa Wagner-Lee; and three great-grandchildren, Emma Wagner, Brandon Lee and Braelynn Lee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her loving husband, Ronald B. Kuhn who passed in 2012; and her brother, John “Pete” W. Byerly.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be private and at the family’s discretion. Interment will be in Bendersville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Kathleen’s memory to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
