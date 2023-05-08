Joseph S. Wisotzkey, 71, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at his home.
He was born July 19, 1951, in Gettysburg. He was the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Freeda Wisotzkey. Joe’s wife of 50 years, Diane Wisotzkey, passed away this January.
Joe was a 1970 graduate of Gettysburg High School. Following high school, Joe began his career teaching shop to young men at Hoffman Homes. In 1988, Joe became the owner and operator of The Wisotzkey Cratery, manufacturer of wooden boxes for fruit farmers and other businesses. Eventually, Joe sold his business and went to work with his brother-in-law at TNT Underground Contracting before retiring. Joe’s passion was fishing and he collected fishing reels and tackle. He enjoyed spending time with his friends at the diner and visits with family. Joe loved to cook and prided himself on preparing delicious homemade meals for loved ones.
Joe is survived by his daughter, Amber Hummer and her husband Gregory of Morris Plains, N.J,; two grandchildren, Adriana Hummer and Jacob Hummer; his sister, Carol Wisotzkey of Orrtanna; two sisters-in-law, Joan Appler and her husband Doug of Abbottstown, and Deb Altemose and her husband Tom of Gettysburg; and two brothers-in-law, George Taughinbaugh Jr. and his wife Diane of Biglerville, and Todd Taughinbaugh and his wife Sarah of New Oxford. Joe was predeceased by his brother Gerald Wisotzkey.
A co-celebration of Joe and Diane’s lives will take place at Greenmount Cemetery on Monday, May 15, at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow at Trinity United Church of Christ, Gettysburg.
In honor of Joe, take time to go out and do something special with a loved one. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his live-in caregiver, Gifty, and also the caring nurses and staff at SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.