Larry E. Dennis, 76, of Biglerville, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at The Gardens of West Shore, Camp Hill, Pa.
He was born October 29, 1946, in Hanover, Pa., the son of the late Paul and Mary Grace Murren Dennis. Larry is survived by his wife, Sherry Singley Dennis; a daughter, Tammi Hall and her husband Danny of Buchanan Valley; a grandson, Joshua; two sisters, Dorothy Chronister of Chambersburg, Pa., and Judith Barber of New Bern, N.C.; and a brother, Richard Dennis of Fayetteville, Pa.
Mr. Dennis was an active member of St. Ignatius Catholic Church where he had served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years and was also active with the church picnic. In his youth, Larry would take a bus from Gardners to Carlisle to be a server at Mass and attend St. Patrick’s Catholic School. He graduated from Biglerville High School. For over 40 years he was employed at Knouse Foods until his retirement. Larry was an avid fisherman and hunter and belonged to the Buchanan Valley Rod and Gun Club. He was a life member of the NRA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, July 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, with Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro as celebrant. Interment immediately follow the Mass in the church cemetery. There will be a viewing in the downstairs lower level of the Loyola Center next to the church on Monday, July 24, 2023 from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, Building Fund, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, PA 17353.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.