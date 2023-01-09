Maxine Tenney, 85, of Gettysburg, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
She was born January 27, 1937, in Cassity, West Virginia, to the late Clarence Fincham and Mary (Shiflet) Fincham.
Her greatest joy in life was her family. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.
Maxine is predeceased by her husband, Thomas J. Tenney Jr.; her daughters, Diana James and Mary Tenney; her grandson, Justen Jacobs; and seven siblings.
She is survived by her children, Randal L. Tenney, Sheila Krichten (Thomas), Brenda Rotz, Thomas J. Tenney III (Denise), and Cindy Spangenberg; her grandchildren, Melanie Tenney, Nicole Olczak, Jackie Ruse, Cody Rotz, George Wedding, Kaitlyn Tenney, Randilyn Tenney, Kira Tenney, Kolton Tenney, Kaleb Tenney, Thomas Kritchen Jr., and Sarah Potts; her three surviving siblings, Dorothy Campbell, Clyde Fincham, and Lora Jean Smith; and her 18 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, with the Rev. Carl Harris officiating. There will be a viewing from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will take place immediately following the service at the McKnightstown Cemetery.
Online tributes and condolences are available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
