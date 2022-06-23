Norman M. Green Sr., 74, of Biglerville, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the home of his son in New Cumberland, Pa.
He was born May 11, 1948, in Umatilla, Fla., the son of the late Raymond and Bernice (Harrison) Green Sr. Norm is survived by his wife, Barbara Bigham Green.
Norman was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. serving in Vietnam. Following his service, he was employed at the Enola Train Yard as a conductor for Conrail. Later, Norm became a carpenter for the Waynesboro Construction Co. and the Gettysburg Construction Co. where he retired.
He was a devoted family man who loved to spend time with his children Tiff and Pooh. He also enjoyed music and cars.
Mr. Green is survived by a daughter, Tiffany and her husband Richard Brooks of Hopkins, S.C.; a son, Norman M. Green Jr. and his wife Heather of New Cumberland, Pa.; 12 grandchildren, Kendra Smith, Isaiah Green, Josiah Green, Nehemiah Green, Jaylan Hinton, Siadah Garner, Imani Garner, Sade Love Garner, Nia Norman and her husband Jahmyl Simmons, Xavier Sparkman, and India Sellers; 12 great-grandchildren, Braynae, Brielle, Mekhi, Trae’von, Thai’lee, Jeremiah, Trinitee, Jhordan, Christopher, Jahmyl Jr., Jakiya, Tiffany Sunny, and Carter; two brothers, Willie Green Sr. of Biglerville, and Raymond Green Jr. of Winter Haven, Fla.; and a sister, Gail Inmon of Umatilla, Fla. Three brothers predeceased him, Michael Green, Eddie Ray Green, and John “Shang” Green.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Rev. David Roberts officiating. Interment with full military honors will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Online obituary and condolences are available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
