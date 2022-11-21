Mary Ellen Huff, 59, of Biglerville passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 18, 2022. She was the loving wife of Phillip E. Huff Sr., Biglerville; together they shared eight years of marriage.
Born July 28, 1963, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late William Wesley Jr., and Josephine Catherine (Wetzel) McKelvey.
Mary was employed for 22 years at Walmart, Gettysburg, and previously worked at Jubilee and the National Fire Academy, both in Emmitsburg, Md. She was a member of the Gettysburg American Legion Post 202 and a life member of the Gettysburg Moose Lodge 1526. Mary enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Gene Huff Jr. and fiancée Michelle Briddelle of Biglerville; stepsons, Philip E. Huff Jr. of Biglerville and Brandon Huff of Gardners; sisters, Roxanne Hunt of Dundee, Fla., Donna Sterner and husband Greg of Emmitsburg, Md., Brenda Slaybaugh of Dundee, Fla., Susan McKelvey of Douglasville, Ga., and Jane Shaw and husband Robert of Dillsburg; brothers, Michael McKelvey of Fayetteville, Kevin McKelvey of Montague, Mass., and Mathew McKelvey and wife Robin of Hanover; several grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Shaun Huff; step-son, Leroy Huff; and brothers, Billy McKelvey and Brian McKelvey.
A funeral service will be held Friday, November 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Cindy Orewiler officiating. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Friday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home.
To share memories of Mary E. Huff and to view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
