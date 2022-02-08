Cyril W. Althoff, 88, formerly of Littlestown, and currently of New Oxford, died Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at SpiriTrust Lutheran at Utz Terrace, Hanover. Born Aug. 31, 1933, in Gettysburg, Cyril was the son of the late Eileen Hinkle.
He served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict 1952-60 as staff sergeant. Cyril was retired as service manager for Wintrode’s of Littlestown.
Surviving are his former wife of 42 years, Shirley (Spalding) Althoff of Littlestown; his daughters, Bonnie Leister and Harold of Hanover, Deb Davis and Craig of New Oxford, and Pattie Smith of Hanover; his sons, Rick Althoff and Dan Althoff, both of Hanover; his 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Cyril was predeceased by his daughter, Diane Wolf; his son, Dave Althoff; his infant son, Larry Althoff; and his sister, Winnie Fetters.
He was a member of Littlestown FOE #2226. Cyril loved working on cars, Dolly Parton, sweets, and spending time with his family. The family would like to thank all the caregivers that took care of Cyril during his illness.
Memorial service is Friday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown. There is no Viewing; however, the family will receive friends from 10 -11 a.m. Friday at Little’s Funeral Home. Inurnment is in Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, with full military honors conducted.
Memorials in Cyril’s name may be sent to American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.