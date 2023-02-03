Ronald Pirog, Ph.D., 79, of Gettysburg, passed away surrounded by his family after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Providence Place in Chambersburg, Pa.
Ron was born September 18, 1943, in Manchester, N.H., the son of the late John and Marion Sakalay Pirog. Ron is survived by his wife, Mary Biron Pirog; and a daughter Samantha Brandauer, her husband Josef Brandauer, and a granddaughter Charlotte Brandauer.
Ron received his BA and MA from the University of New Hampshire and the University of Marburg (Germany). After serving in the US Air Force for four years, he returned to his studies and completed his Ph.D. at the University of North Carolina. Ron spent his career as an educator and learner and made a lasting impact on the field of international education.
Family, friends and colleagues loved Ron’s wonderful sense of humor, quick wit and often groan inducing pun-making which Alzheimer’s gradually took away.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
