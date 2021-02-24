Calvin E. Utz, 69, of Littlestown, died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Morning Glory Assisted Living. Born May 8, 1951, in Hanover, Calvin was the son of the late Kenneth R. and Delores (Kindig) Utz.
He had been employed with Littlestown Hardware & Foundry and was retired from Hadco Inc., Littlestown.
Surviving are his five sisters, Cindy Bull of Hanover, Christine Utz of Westminster, Cheryl Prince and Peter of Seven Valleys, Cathy Yingling and Terry of Keymar, Md., and Robin Prince of Waynesboro. Calvin was predeceased by his niece, Michelle Bull.
He was a member of Living Faith Evangelical Church, the VFW and FOE, all of Littlestown. Calvin loved trains, attending his church and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed adult coloring and traveling.
Funeral service is Friday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Rev. Larry Douthwaite officiating. Viewing is 10-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Covid-19 restrictions will be observed with limited attendance, mask wearing and social distancing. Interment is in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Silver Run.
Memorials in Calvin’s name may be sent to his church at1490 Frederick Pike, Littlestown PA 17340; or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
