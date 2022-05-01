Joseph L. “Joe” Speelman, 79, peacefully passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. He was the husband of the late Myra L. (Dean) Speelman, who passed away August 7, 2008.
Joe was born March 31, 1943, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Belford S. and Viola B. (Baumgardner) Speelman.
Joe was employed with Glen Gery Brick, in New Oxford, for over 40 years. Joe enjoyed gardening, fishing, reading, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joe is survived by four daughters, Jessica Hunt and her husband Brian of Dover, Karen Moore and her husband Kenneth of Hanover, Tracy Gossert and her husband Randell of New Oxford, and Penny Stoudenheimer and her husband Samuel of Columbia; a son, Chris of New Oxford; four grandchildren, Stephanie, Samantha, Hunter, and River; five great-grandchildren, Aubri, Carter, Alexis, Jacob, and Cassie; a brother, Mark Speelman and his wife Rose of New Oxford; a sister, Mary Moore of New Oxford; a brother, Dwight Speelman and his wife Diane of Littlestown; and a brother, Harold Speelman and his wife Phyllis. He was predeceased by three brothers and three sisters.
Funeral services will be Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 11 a.m., at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Pastor Matt Smith officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
